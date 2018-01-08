Defeated NPP Candidate Behind My Attack – Eric Opoku

Eric Opoku Related Stories Former Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Eric Opoku, has alleged that the attacks he suffered during the Christmas festivities were masterminded by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate he defeated in the 2016 parliamentary elections.



The NPP candidate in the 2016 parliamentary polls was George Yaw Boakye.



Mr. Opoku who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asunafo South was viciously attacked by some unknown gunmen in December last year.



Armed with a local pistol and machetes, the legislator’s attackers went berserk when they stormed his residence destroying seven vehicles including a Land Cruiser with registration number GT9449-14.



Speaking for the first time after the incident, Mr. Opoku recounted how his attackers chillingly warned him to stop receiving visitors.



“…Suddenly, these boys came numbering seven or so on their motorbikes and started destroying vehicles that brought some of the visitors and then my Land Cruiser was also damaged. Fortunately once we have cameras in the house we were able to capture all of them on our camera,” he told Starr News’ Parliamentary Correspondent Ibrahim Alhassan.



According to him, even though he has provided evidence to the Police, nothing is being done in arresting his assailants.



“But we are still counting on the Police,” he said optimistically adding, “these are people that I know very well…all those who perpetrated this act I know them and most of them are close relatives of the NPP candidate I defeated in the [2016 parliamentary election].”



Asked whether he suspected the NPP candidate was behind the attack, Mr. Opoku snorted “it is not that I suspected, I know he orchestrated it.”