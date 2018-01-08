Prez Akufo-Addo's Private Bodyguards Is Not a Sign of Modesty - Kabila

Related Stories James Kwabena Bomfeh has rebuked President Akufo-Addo for the continual use of his private security personnel during State functions.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', James Kwabena Bomfeh popularly called Kabila questioned the essence of the private security for the first gentleman of the country.



According to him, the President's use of private security during his campaign era and when he was yet elected as Head of State was acceptable but he should understand that the era has changed.



"That is an issue we should be worried about," he stated.



He told sit-in host Nana Yaw Kesseh that President Akufo-Addo should know that he has been elected by the Ghanaian electorate to lead the nation and so must do away with the private security around him.



Kabila stated emphatically that there are State trained security personnel as the Police and Military who are to guard the President on every occasion, not his usual private security bodyguards.



"It is not a sign of modesty please. State security is State security," Kabila stressed.











