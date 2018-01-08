We Won’t Pay TV License Fee - Abronye DC

Related Stories The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC has kicked against payment of TV license to the state broadcaster, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.



He could not fathom why Ghana is bent on collecting the fees when developed countries are abolishing it.



“This TV license is just a waste of time and resources. We won’t pay and no Ghanaian should pay it. If not paying TV license will take you to jail, why not, we are free to go” he said on Okay FM.



The state broadcaster, Ghana Broadcast Court (GBC) in February last year resumed the collection of TV license fee after it was suspended for more than two decades.



Per the payment arrangement, dealers in television sets are required to pay GH¢5 per month, while commercially licensed users will pay GH¢3 per month for a television set.



The amount will, however, double based on the number of devices owned by a household



The decision to create the courts has sparked public outrage, with some Ghanaians saying they are ready to go to jail for non-payment of the license.



But Abronye DC believes Ghanaians are being bullied into paying the fee especially for those who consume TV on phones arguing that the process will never see the light of day even if Ghanaians are forced to do pay.



He maintained that there was no constitutional or statutory basis for GBC to be retaining the revenue collected, and then determining how to use it.



Kwame Baffoe therefore called on government to rescind its decision of collecting TV license fee.