We Have Many Rivers To Cross To Make Ghana A Prosperous Country - Freddie Blay

Acting National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay has admonished his party supporters to remain united as Akufo-Addo's government create opportunities in the coming years for them to tap.



In an end year party held at the behest of the Acting National Chairman of NPP on Friday, January 5 at the Tesano Royal Gardens in Accra to show appreciation for the immense efforts by the rank and file of the party that brought the NPP to power, Freddie Blay urged supporters to remain united.



“On behalf of National Executives, I want to thank you all for your tremendous support. I wish you all a happy New Year. It is my hope that next year by this time, everyone will be working, businesses would be booming and everyone would be living happily. Greater opportunities abound for everyone so let’s tap into it,” Mr Blay said.



“We have won an election but there are still many rivers to cross; rivers to cross to make this country prosperous for everyone to be proud of. So let’s all unite and work towards it,” he added.



Meanwhile, the National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku urged supporters to sustain the determination that brought the party to power in 2016 general elections.



Sammy Awuku also warned the party youth against complacency and arrogance because the party has assumed the reins of government, urging them to continue “winning souls” for the party as the next elections draw near.



“We won 2016 because the Ghanaian youth were determined to change the government. It does not mean 2020 will be easy. Our actions and our words will determine whether we want to win hands down in 2020,” Sammy Awuku said.



Leading members of the party, including Acting General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu, the NASARA Coordinator, Kamaldeen Abdulai, and groups such as NPP Loyal Ladies, were present at the late night event.