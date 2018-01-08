PNC Disowns Atik Mohammed

Related Stories The leadership of the People's National Convention (PNC) has disowned Atik Mohammed, an embittered General Secretary of the party.



The party, in a press release copied to Peacefmonline.com, stated categorically that the PNC General Secretary who was on suspension is no more a representative of the party.



The leadership has therefore issued a strong caution to the general public and media not to deal with Atik Mohammed and so they do so at their own risk.



The party's Communications Director, Emmanuel Wilson Jnr cited reasons that have necessitated the decision by the Executives saying "a meeting took place between the Presidency and the Leadership of various political parties on the January 4, 2018 at the Flagstaff House. In the said meeting, the suspended General Secretary of the PNC was present, masquerading as a leader of the PNC. A couple of months back, a similar thing occurred at a meeting organized by the Gender Ministry, where the suspended General Secretary was impersonating as a General Secretary of the party.



“The PNC is giving a strong caution to the general public, particularly those who deal with Atik Mohammed that they do so at their own risk because he does not represent the People’s National Convention”.



The party has elected Mr. Jacob Amoako as the Acting General Secretary.



“Per PNC’s constitution, the leader of the party is the former flagbearer, thus Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama and not the National Chairman. In addition, the Head of the party’s Secretariat is the General Secretary, a position that is currently being occupied by Mr. Jacob Amoako (the Acting General Secretary).



“We therefore state through this statement that all matters and issues that seek the attention of leadership of the party must be addressed and directed to the party through the current leadership, Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama and the Acting General Secretary, Mr. Jacob Amoako,” the statement read.





