1D1F: Gov't Ready To Roll Out 3 Projects

Three agro processing projects that feed into the government's One District, One Factory Policy (1D1F) initiative are ready to be rolled out, the 1D1F secretariat has disclosed.



This follows their successful passage through evaluation at the secretariat and their subsequent approval by the banks that are ready with the funding mechanism.



The projects are Amantin Agro Processing Project; Asikess Ventures Limited; and Kpetsu, Adaklu Agro Processing Project.



All the three projects will wholly rely on cassava for production.



1. Amantin Agro Processing Project



The Amantin Agro Processing Project which will be located at Atebubu Amantin in the Brong Ahafo Region, has a processing plant capacity of 1,200 tons per day and is expected to produce seven (7) tons of industrial starch every twenty-four (24) hours.



The National Coordinator of 1D1F, Hon. Gifty Ohene Konadu, commenting on the facility in an interview with Peacefmonline.com, said prefabricated materials for the construction of the factory have been shipped to Ghana with part of the shipment having “already arrived at project site”.



The factory, she added, has six (6) dams to ensure all year round cultivation.



The facility will be supported by 8,000 acres of cassava nucleus farms with additional 8,000 acres to be added in the comingmonths. The National Coordinator stressed that funding for the project is “firmly secured”.



The first phase of the project is estimated to create 3,000 direct employment.



2. Asikess Ventures Limited



This agro processing plant will be established on a 9,000 hectare land at Begoro Aburaso in the Eastern Region. It will have a capacity of 100 metric tons per day.



Out-growers with two (2) acres holding per unit are expected to be organized to produce the raw materials to feed the factory.



According to Madam Ohene Konadu, seedlings, land clearing devices and weedicides will be supplied to the out-growers to fast-track their work.



3. Kpetsu, Adaklu Agro Processing Project



The Kpetsu, Adaklu Agro Processing Plant will be located on a 16,000 acre land at Kpetsu in the Volta Region. Even before the factory takes off, 1,500 acres out of the 16,000 acres of the acquired land have been cleared with 650 acres of cassava of various species cultivated.



Madam Ohene Konadu speaking on the facility said that an additional 50 acres of land have also been acquired to house factory buildings and offices. Out-growers schemes will soon be organized to support the project.