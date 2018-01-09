I Want To Serve Ghana At Highest Level – Bagbin

Bagbin Related Stories The longest serving lawmaker in the country and Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin says he is proud to be among the pioneer lawmakers of the Fourth Republic which is 25 years old.

In a statement commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Fourth Republic, he reiterated his resolve to serve Ghana at the highest level as long as he is still alive.



“I am privileged to have been part of the pioneer lawmakers of the Fourth Republic. I’m still determined to serve my country at the highest level as long as I have a heartbeat and blood running through my veins. And I know by the grace of God it is possible with your support.”



“Tuesday, January 7 1993 will always remain a momentous day in the history of Ghana. Two hundred elected Ghanaians and a Speaker had met in an improvised parliament at the Accra International Conference Centre to begin what is now popularly referred to as the First Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.



Today, January 7 2018 marks exactly 25 years of unbroken constitutionalism. That this constitution should survive and last till now should be credited to the first parliament and its Speaker Justice D.F. Annan (late). It laid a solid foundation for democratic governance, despite the fact that the NPP at the time boycotted the parliamentary elections. The NDC (189), NCP (8), Eagle Party (1) and few independent candidates (2) held the fort and laid the building blocks that consolidated the foundations of our democracy in today’s Ghana.



The first parliament of the Fourth Republic was made up of patriotic Ghanaians, men and women filled with missionary zeal, spirit of sacrifice and love of nation.



