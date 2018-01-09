NDC Lauds Akufo-Addo’s Good Performance In One Year

Related Stories The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has lauded president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for “some good attempts” in his first.



The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia commended President Akufo Addo for showing some leadership qualities since assuming office in 2017.



Sunday marked the first year president Akufo-Addo took over from the then president John Dramani Mahama after he defeated him in the 2016 general elections.



Despite claiming to have inherited debts from his predecessor, the president has implemented some key campaign promises such as the Free senior high school (SHS), National Digital Addressing System and Planting for Food and Jobs within his first year.



But some security experts and political opponents have been unimpressed with the president’s performance in the area of security and anti-corruption.



However NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the president’s poor handling of attacks by vigilante groups and allegations of corruption in his government has taken the shine off his works.



