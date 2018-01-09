Yamin Rates Prez Akufo-Addo 98%, But...

Related Stories Former Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports under former President Mahama's administration, Joseph Yamin says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government did an excellent work in taking gallant steps to commence policies.



“I grade President Nana Addo and his government 98% on taking strong steps in initiating projects, but deserve 10% on its sustainability processes”, he indicated.



He mentioned the free Senior High School [SHS] funding and 1district and 1 factory as projects which government has failed to sustain.



But according to him, there is nothing to write home about based on the physical work done when talking about projects commissioned by this government.



Speaking on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ panel discussion segment, Joseph Yamin said his personal prayer for this year is “God should give every Ghanaian the spirit of endurance to withstand the hard days of President Akufo-Addo and his government like he gave Jesus Christ and Prophet Mohammed that kept them alive after fasting for 40 and 30 days respectively”.