I’ll Beat Oprah” If She Runs For President – Donald Trump

Related Stories US President Donald Trump has said he believes he’ll defeat Oprah Winfrey if she runs for president in 2020.



Following Oprah’s empowering speech at the Golden Globes, social media has been abuzz with people asking that she run for president.



Her best friend Gayle King has said she is intrigued by the idea of running.



Trump, speaking to reporters, said he knows Oprah “very well,” and although she’ll “be a lot of fun,” he’ll “beat her.” Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.