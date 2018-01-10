Related Stories Member of Parliament [MP] for Manhyia North constituency in the Ashanti Region, Collins Owusu Amankwa has described Ex-President John Dramani Mahama as the leader of appointment of "family and friends" in government.



According to him, he won’t hesitate counting not less than hundred [100] members of Ex-President Mahama’s family appointed to occupy government positions during his tenure in office.



“Ex-President John Dramani Mahama is the leader in family and friends government appointees, because I can count not less than hundred individuals who served under his regime and were as well members of his family”, he said.



In a panel discussion on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ programme, Collins Owusu Amankwa, dismissed claims that Nana Akufo-Addo's government in the most nepotistic in the annals of the country's political history.



He further stressed that though members of the largest opposition party have for their selfish interest managed to find fault with everything the NPP's government has embarked on with God on their side, they will succeed in their quest to better the lives of Ghanaians.



“...we are confident as citizens that this government's way of managing our economy will succeed no matter the heated agitations leveled against it, especially in implementing it’s outlined projects,” Hon Collins Amankwah added.