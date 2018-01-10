Chinese Business Chiefs Pay £12,000 For Dinner With David Cameron - BBC

Fancy dinner and a photo with David Cameron?



That was what was on offer recently for wealthy business figures at an event in China - as long as they stumped up about £12,000.



Mr Cameron featured on social media adverts for the Shanghai International Ball and Leaders' Forum, which took place earlier this week.



A photograph of the former prime minister was accompanied by a price in Chinese renminbi.

A spokesman for Mr Cameron said the "confusing" promotional material related to his appearance at the Global Alliance of SMEs' Women Leaders Forum in Shanghai.



Mr Cameron is also due to meet China's President Xi Jinping during a visit to the country as he prepares to launch a new investment fund aimed at boosting trade links.



As prime minister, he hosted President Xi during a state visit to the UK in 2015, which was described by both sides as the beginning of a new "golden era" in relations.



Mr Cameron was UK prime minister from 2010 to 2016. He resigned after being on the losing side of the referendum which saw the UK voting to leave the European Union.