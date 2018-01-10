2017 Christmas Was The Worst In 44 Years – Baba Jamal

Related Stories Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Akwatia Constituency in the Eastern Region, Alhaji Baba Jamal, has asserted that last year’s Christmas was the worst in 44 years.



The MP attributed the worst Christmas to the bad economic policies supervised by President Akufo-Addo.



Speaking on Atinka TV Wednesday, the former Deputy Employment and Labour Relations Minister said most Ghanaians didn’t feel the Christmas fever unlike "some NPP big men".



He added that prices of foodstuffs sky-rocketed during the occasion, making it difficult for Ghanaians to enjoy the holidays.



Baba Jamal lamented that radio and TV stations failed to play Christmas carols because of the economic hardship under the NPP.



Source: atinka FM Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.