Sammy Crabbe Launches Attack On Members of the Akufo-Addo government.

The suspended Second National Vice-Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Crabbe, has launched a scathing attack on members of the Akufo-Addo government.



According to him, about eighty percent of them are sycophants. Per the Merriam-webster.com, an online dictionary, a sycophant is “a servile self-seeking flatterer.”



“There are lots of sycophants around the president and the danger about it is that, it moves resources in the wrong direction. There are about 80% of sycophants around the President and with time, they will burnout like charcoal… Because it will come to a time when they will need people who can deliver,” he told Bola Ray Wednesday, January 10, 2018 on Starr Chat.



Mr. Crabbe who declared he is not scared of courting controversies also dismissed John Boadu as the acting General Secretary of the NPP.



According to him, that description is alien to the party’s Constitution.



“There’s nothing like that…in our Constitution,” he said. “It is better for people to shine their eyes, open them up and look at things…”



The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NPP in December 2015 affirmed the decision of the party’s Disciplinary Committee to suspend its Second National Vice-Chairman, Sammy Crabbe and the General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.



The decision to suspend the two was taken after members of the NEC held a crucial meeting on the matter at the party’s headquarters in Accra.



Long before the NEC meeting came to a close, some supporters of the party converged outside the party’s headquarters popping champagne in a jubilant mood, apparently in anticipation of the announcement.



Mr. Crabbe who dismissed his suspension as illegal headed for Court to get him reinstated but an Accra High Court dismissed his suit in 2016.



According to the judge, Justice Sir Dennis Adjei, the national disciplinary committee of the NPP has jurisdiction to hear and punish anyone who had been found to have breached some rules of the party.



Mr. Crabbe said despite respecting the court’s decision, he still held the view that his suspension is ridiculously illegal.



“I really do not believe that it should be allowed [their suspension],” he declared, saying, “First all, it is a very difficult thing to get elected as a national officer…going into the constituencies you meet people you look them in the eye, sometimes you ride rough, you go into people’s bedrooms, sleep rough, they look into your eyes, make promises to them and then you get elected. The delegates are not stupid. They look at you and elect and then you sit there. So, I just do not want to accept that people who have never been elected can just sit down and decide they would just negate the will of the people on the ground.”



When Bola Ray pointed out to him that he contested the decision in court and lost, Mr. Crabbe snapped, “It doesn’t really mean that it was right. It was wrong and we needed to put it out there.”