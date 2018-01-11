Pay No Attention To This PNC 'Nonsense' . . . I'm Still Gen. Sec - Atik

Related Stories Embittered General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC) Atik Mohammed has described as "nonsense" decision by the party leadership to disown him.



The PNC leadership, in a statement, stated categorically that the party has disowned Atik Mohammed and issued strong caution to the general public not to deal with him.



According to them, Atik doesn't represent the party anymore and that any entity or individual engages him "at their own risk because he does not represent the People’s National Convention".



"We therefore state through this statement that all matters and issues that seek the attention of leadership of the party must be addressed and directed to the party through the current leadership, Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama and the Acting General Secretary, Mr. Jacob Amoako,” the statement further read.



The party also accused Atik Mohammed of impersonation and threatened to arrest him “if he continues to impersonate as the General Secretary of PNC, both in private and public events”.



“The party is a law abiding national institution with strong discipline in its structure and the rank and file of the party, friends of the party, other political observers and sympathizers of the party will know that in the past, the party has suspended or dismissed individuals for indiscipline. The current leadership is determined to defend and protect the party’s constitution as well as the national constitution of Ghana,” PNC Communications Director Emmanuel Wilson Jnr stressed.



In a quick reply to the party, Atik Mohammed told host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' that he remains the General Secretary of the party.



He noted that the so-called leaders of the party who have decided to debar him have not followed the required procedure set out by the party's constitution.



He recounted that before a person could be sanctioned or otherwise over any misunderstanding, the constitution mandates the disciplinary Committee to take up the role of sanctioning the individual after listening to his or her version of the issue; then a standing Committee must approve the sanction rolled out by the disciplinary Committee before it becomes effective.



But the National Executives have no authority per the PNC constitution to denounce him, Atik added.



"How can National Executive Committee which is the appellate body constitute themselves into disciplinary Committee? You were not even there to tell your story. They sat, decided and found you guilty; who then do you appeal to?” he questioned.



He believes the leadership is harboring some mischief against him but he won't cringe to their intimidation.











