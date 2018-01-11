58% Endorse Mahama As NDC Flagbearer- Survey

Related Stories Findings from a survey conducted by the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana (UG) has revealed that 58% of Ghanaians would want former President John Dramani Mahama to contest the 2020 elections.



Out of the 5000 respondents that participated in the survey, 2,900 held the assertion that the former President was the best candidate for the NDC flagbeareship position.



Other NDC members who have expressed their interests in the candidacy race scored not more than 7%, according to the survey.



These figures were disclosed by Dr. Bossman Asare, Head of Political Science Department at the UG, at a lecture series on Wednesday.



“Overwhelmingly, 58% of the people we interviewed said Mr. Mahama will become the candidate. Generally, they said they wanted Mr. Mahama to come. When you look at it, it’s like some people are getting 2%. We know people who have made their intentions clear – Mr. Sylvester Mensah, Prof. Joshua Alabi, Ricketts Hagan and Spio-Garbrah. I think all of them are getting less than 7%,” he disclosed.



He admitted that the team was surprised with the findings which suggest an endorsement of Mr. Mahama by the populace.



The former President, though, is yet to make a definite decision on his future, although he has given hints suggesting that he may contest.



Dr. Bossman added that should the findings from the survey be actualised, Ghanaians would witness an election being contested by two candidates from the two major political parties in Ghana, who were equally presidents.