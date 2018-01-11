Amansie Chiefs Hail President For New District

Related Stories The chiefs and people in Amansie South have hailed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the decision to give them their own district and promised to unite their efforts for its smooth take off.



This was at a stakeholder forum held at Manso-Adubia, the proposed capital of the new district, to discuss what they could immediately provide in terms of office and residential accommodation.



There were pledges by the people to donate building materials – cement and roofing sheets towards the construction of an administration block for the assembly.



Mr Yaw Frimpong Addo, the Member of Parliament (MP), announced that he would give GH?30,000.00 in support of the project.



He said the creation of a separate district for them was a dream come true and that it would help to speed up the socio-economic development of the area.



A 39-year businessman, Mr. Agyenim Boateng, readily made available a fully furnished residential accommodation to house the District Chief Executive (DCE).



The Manso-Adubia traditional council on its part offered to supply 100 bags of cement and four bundles of roofing sheets for the construction of office accommodation for the assembly.



The meeting appointed a nine-member committee, chaired by Nana Adusei Kwadampa, the Gyasehene of Manso-Adubia, to make sure that everything was in place for the district to operate smoothly.