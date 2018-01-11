'Disgraceful' John Mahama Still Sleeping - NPP Communicator

Related Stories Ashanti Regional Assistant Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Moro Kabore has called on members of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC] to wake former President John Dramani Mahama from his sleep.



According to him Mr. Mahama is still sleeping after the 2016 General election shocking defeat since his ‘shameful’ comment that the Akufo-Addo’s led government is leading Ghanaians into total darkness.



The former President is reported to have said in an interview that there were some irregularities in the 2016 presidential polls but for the love of the country he had to concede defeat for peace to reign.



Speaking in an interview with Abusua News on Abusua 96.5, FM Moro Kabore rubbished such claims insisting President Akufo-Addo’s achievement for the past one year is unprecedented, making his administration more appreciation than that of John Dramani Mahama four-year term.



He further noted Mahama is only making such comments to lure his followers and the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC] to endorse him as presidential candidate for the 2020 elections.



”I think Mr Mahama is still sleeping and has not woke up after losing the 2016 elections massively to the New Patriotic Party [NPP] and therefore needs his wife Lordina Mahama to wake him”



”For him to say that he would have filed a petition to challenge the elections results in court if not for the love he had for the country alone makes his claims false. What stopped him from going to Court if he really believe there were irregularities in the election results” he asked.



Moro Kabore continued ”When we realized that they won the 2012 elections through foul means we the NPP took them to court and clearly if you look at the reforms that came after taking them to court it helped the EC to conduct a successful 2016 election which his biggest rival Nana Akufo Addo beat him with a vast margin so where from his false comment”



”If what he said that there were some irregularities in the polls is anything to go by then Ghanaians must be very disappointed in him for not taking his case to court for justice to prevail”.