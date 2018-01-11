‘Cost Of GhanaPostGPS Inflated’- Sammy Crabbe

Related Stories Suspended national vice chairman of the ruling New Patriotic (NPP), says the cost of the digital address system operated by GhanaPostGPS should have cost the tax payer a quarter of what government spent implementing it.



According to Sammy Crabbe, he is personally engaged in the digital business and it is something one of his companies does everyday in foreign countries.



Crabbe, an international businessman was speaking in an exclusive interview with host of Starr FM’s Starr Chat, Bola Ray.



According to the suspended party vice chairman, his analysis of the whole I.T facility his conclusion is that “government of the New Patriotic Party regime could have implemented the system without pumping as much as $2.5 million of the taxpayers’ money.”



He argues, “I could easily implement that project with a quarter of the amount of money they spent…I don’t want to go into details, but things must be done in order.”