Prez Strikes Fear In Current & Former Appointees...Names Amidu As Special Prosecutor

President Akufo-Addo, announcing Mr. Amidu for the newly created office of the Independent Special Prosecutor, noted he will present the name to Parliament for approval.



The President also commended him for his continual combat against corruption as an anti-corruption crusader.



"I can vouch for his spiritedness", the President acclaimed the former Attorney General and Citizen Vigilante.



The appointment of Mr. Amidu, to many Ghanaians, strikes fear in current and former government appointees who may have the penchant for corruption.



Campaign Promise



As part of his election 2016 campaign promises, President Akufo-Addo stated his administration will set up an office of an independent Special Prosecutor to deal with corruption cases in the country.



The New Patriotic Party in the election manifesto said, the office will “be independent of the Executive, to investigate and prosecute certain categories of cases and allegations of corruption and other criminal wrongdoing, including those involving alleged violations of the Public Procurement Act and cases implicating political officeholders and politicians.”



Following his assumption of office, he has reiterated his commitment to set up the office and nominate someone to occupy it.



Bill Passed



On Tuesday, November 14th, 2017, Parliament finally passed the Special Prosecutor's Bill at a marathon sitting amidst controversy over whether the prospective Special Prosecutor should be immuned from prosecution.



The government was racing against time to have the bill passed ahead of the reading of the 2018 Budget statement which has been scheduled for the next day Wednesday.



Over 30 ammendments were made to the Bill that gives power to the new independent prosecutor tasked with the responsibility of prosecuting past and present public officers deemed to have been corrupt.



Chief among the controversial amendments is the decision to free the independent prosecutor from any form of prosecution.



Prez Assents Bill



Then barely 48hours into the new year,



The Office of the Special Prosecutor Bill, the Zongo Development Fund Bill, and the bills that seek to establish three development authorities received legislative approval last year and will pave the way for the President to fulfill certain promises upon which he was elected into office.



President Akufo-Addo told reporters at the Presidency yesterday that the establishment of the Office of Special Prosecutor was an important step in the government’s determination to root out corruption from public offices.



Amidu Punches Holes In Bill



Interestingly, the man who has just been named as the Special Prosecutor for the newly created office of the Independent Prosecutor, had earlier raised issues with the bill.



About Martin Amidu



Martin A.B.K Amidu, affectionately called "Citizen Vigilante" was the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice during the Mills/Mahama administration from January 2011 till January 2012.



He is the author of the word "gargantuan" in the lexicon of Ghana's politics which led to the infamous Woyome judgment debt scandal.



Mr. Amidu has since been an anti-corruption crusader, fully committing himself to the fight of corruption in the country.