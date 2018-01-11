Inusah Fuseini Congratulates ‘Fair And Impartial’ Martin Amidu

Related Stories “I think that it is a refreshing news in 2018. It appears to me that the 2018 appointment of Martin Amidu clearly shows that Nana Akufo-Addo might want to change the course and look at an all-inclusive government” said National Democratic Congress [NDC] Member of Parliament for Tamale Central Constituency, Inusah Fuseini.



His comment follows the appointment of Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor.



Martin Amidu, a member of the NDC and a former Attorney General, was named as the Special Prosecutor by the President today, Thursday, January 11, 2018.



He is expected to be vetted and approved by Parliament in the coming days.



Congratulating Martin Amidu on his nomination on Citi Eyewitness News, Friday, Inusah Fuseini said “Martin Amidu has also distinguished himself and has shown that he is beyond control and that is a plus for him. I have no doubt in my mind that if he gets the approval from Parliament he will not look at one side. He will look at both sides and will pursue corruption as it ought to be pursued”



"He will be fair and impartial..." he added.