Contractor Declares Intention To Contest NPP Upper East Regional Chairmanship Race

As the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) prepares to hold its Regional elections in April, this year, a famous contractor who hitherto, plied his trade with Helios Towers Ghana Construction Firm, Filson Awankua, is lacing his boot to contest the Chairmanship slot in the Upper East Region.



The soft spoken Bolga native is not intimidated by the big names in the party who have also made their intentions to go into the race known to delegates and sympathizers of the party in the region.



Engaging the media to formally announce his decision in Bolgatanga, Mr. Awankua said he was the only grassroot man who could real in support of the youth to work as a team to rebrand the party to be attractive to the broad spectrum of the voter in the region.



The aspiring Chairman is not enthused with the support base of the party in the region, saying he has the ability to appreciate the Parliamentary seats from three( 3) to six(6) if given the mandate.



"I'm in the race to serve but not to be served. After 22 years of dedicated service in the NPP fraternity, I have all it takes to make the party attractive to the electorate", the Young Professionals Network Chairman noted.



He assured members of the elephant's family that the desires of all die-hard supporters would be granted if voted into power, and that he was working around the clock to cement a 'fragmented NPP' in the region.



Mr. Awankua would not rule out a possibility of facing a stiffer contest, but he is optimistic of emerging victory by virtue of his immense contributions lent the party since 1995.



The Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Bere-Som Construction Limited said he was going to revive the legacies of the late Regional Chairman, Adams Mahama, adding he would not sit aloof while divisions in the party deepened, and would also shun working to favour the interest of a select group of people in the party.



He emphasized the need for members of the party to strengthen the bonds among themselves, saying the retention of NPP in power in the 2020 general elections would depend on a unified and cohesive corps of stalwarts and the rank and file.



"I lost my job as an engineer in Helios Towers Ghana because of NPP. I took the risk to deny myself huge pay that could be compared to the salary of a deputy minister because of my love for the NPP.



" You can ask my God father, Papa Owusu Ankomah, Christian Churchill, they will tell you about my contributions to the party. Sammy Awuku, the current Board Chairman of YEA and Youth Organizer of the NPP can attest to that", Mr. Awankua indicated, stressing he was a grassroot man who could mobilize the youth into action to pursue all activities targeted at helping to retain the party in government come 2020 presidential and parliamentary encounter, an election anticipated to be a clash of equals.



The Civil Engineer is going into the contest alongside incumbent party chairman, Mutala Mohammed, renowned lawyer and current Financial Secretary, Anthony Namoo and Alhaji Abdallah Achulou Otito(,a.k.a Display the Cars).





