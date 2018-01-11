Special Prosecutor: Akufo-Addo Is A ‘Wise Man’ But… - Franklin Cudjoe

Related Stories Franklin Cudjoe has described President Akufo-Addo as a 'wise man' following his appointment of Martin Amidu, as Ghana's special prosecutor.



But he has asked that Mr Amidu should be given 'unfettered access to information'



Martin Amidu, a former Attorney General in the National Democratic Congress [NDC] administration, was named as the Special Prosecutor by the President today, Thursday, January 11, 2018.



He is expected to be vetted and approved by Parliament in the coming days.



In a post written on his facebook page, the President of policy think tank, IMANI Ghana said: "Martin Amidu! Mr. President, you are wise man. Now give Amidu unfettered access to information to go after everyone, including your own".