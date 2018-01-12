Martin Amidu As SP: I've No Problem...My Conscience Is Clear - Fmr Dep Minister

Related Stories Former Deputy Minister for Power, John Jinapor says he has no fears over the appointment of Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor.



According to him, Martin Amidu should conduct his duties above partisan inclinations by working honourably without embarking on a personal vendetta with NDC faithfuls.



“Whether NDC, whether NPP, irrespective of whoever is involved; he should do his work well. If he does well, he will leave a very good trademark. He will leave a very good name. I wish him all the best going forward”.



John Jinapor, speaking on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo, expressed his calm disposition over the position of Mr. Amidu saying he (Jinapor), as a member of the NDC and a past government official, has clear conscience and the notion that the announcement of Mr. Amidu as Special Prosecutor strikes fear in current and former government appointees who may have the penchant for corruption does not affect him.



President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 12, 2018, after an emergency cabinet meeting at the Flagstaff House, has named a former Attorney General in the National Democratic Congress [NDC] administration, Martin Alamisi Benz-Kaiser Amidu as the Independent Special Prosecutor (ISP).



On Tuesday, November 14, 2017, Parliament finally passed the Special Prosecutor's Bill at a marathon sitting amidst controversy over whether the prospective Special Prosecutor should be immuned from prosecution.



Then barely 48hours into the New Year, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo gave a Presidential Assent to the Office of Special Prosecutor Bill, and four other bills key on the agenda of his administration.



The Office of the Special Prosecutor Bill, the Zongo Development Fund Bill, and the bills that seek to establish three development authorities received legislative approval last year and will pave the way for the President to fulfill certain promises upon which he was elected into office.



President Akufo-Addo told reporters at the Presidency yesterday that the establishment of the Office of Special Prosecutor was an important step in the government’s determination to root out corruption from public offices.



Not Afraid Of Accountability



John Jinapor told sit-in host Nana Yaw Kesseh that “once Ghanaians have assented to the passing of the bill, we should help the Special Prosecutor to execute his duties effectively. I have no problem because look, once you go into government; you should be ready for accountability. You can’t agree to go into government and at the same time say that no, I don’t believe in accountability.



“…none of us in the previous administration is shying away or afraid of accountability. Once your conscience is clear and you know you did your work well, there’s absolutely no worry at all. No matter who becomes the Special Prosecutor, the significant thing is to allow the law to take its full course”.