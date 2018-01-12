Martin Amidu Still A Member Of NDC But,.... - Gen. Mosquito

Mr.Johnson Asiedu Nketia Related Stories General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress Mr.Johnson Asiedu Nketia says Martin Amidu is still a member of the National Democratic Congress.



But he still has some outstanding issues with the party which has not been resolved yet.



Speaking on Okay FM's Ade Akye Abia programm, he explained that the decision to automatically restore his membership does not lie with him alone but the entire leadership of the party.



He however, added that his recent appointment as Special Prosecutor will not determine his fate as member of the party or otherwise but it will take the leadership of the party to make a final decision as his membership in the party.



You know the party has structures and every final decision will come from the leadership of the party who will finally determine his stay in the party.



Because the problem involved some party members and other high ranking officials will need to have all those problems settled.



But i can not tell you when we can have all those problems resolved to determine his come back, he stressed



President Akufo-Addo, on Thursday announced Mr. Martin Alamisi Amidu as the first Special Prosecutor.



In a groundbreaking announcement that shocked many political watchers, the President extolled Martin Amidu, a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress’s virtues, saying he has no doubt his nominee is very qualified and able to do the job, pending the approval of Parliament.



As part of his election 2016 campaign promises, President Akufo-Addo stated his administration will set up an office of an independent Special Prosecutor to deal with corruption cases in the country.



The New Patriotic Party in the election manifesto said, the office will “be independent of the Executive, to investigate and prosecute certain categories of cases and allegations of corruption and other criminal wrongdoing, including those involving alleged violations of the Public Procurement Act and cases implicating political officeholders and politicians.”



Following his assumption of office, he has reiterated his commitment to set up the office and nominate someone to occupy it.



Commenting on the appointment of the "Citizen Vigilante" as the first Special Prosecutor, he explained that it was a good choice but he must be seen to be neutral and must not show any sign of acrimony between him and former appointees of ex-president John Dramani Mahama.



