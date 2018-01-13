110 Appointees....Baako Looks Inside Crystal Ball & Predicts Reduction

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his administration was severely criticised after his appointees reached 110.



A section of Ghanaians questioned the cost involved in paying all the appointees.



Kweku Baako, Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper at the time said: "when the number of ministers was 80, it was huge we debated it; when it was 90 we said it was huge and we debated it and now it is 110. It is really very huge".



To him, "the numbers is not the issue; it is what the numbers will produce in government,"



However, speaking to the same issue on Joy FM's newsfile programme on Saturday, 13th January, 2018, Kweku Baako predicted that the number will reduce.



He said the 110 appointees are 'not cast in iron' and that it will reduce.



"The 110 minister; I backed it in principle even though I agree it was huge…the truth of the matter is that I am not sure the 110 was cast in iron and looking into the crystal ball…obviously it will drop; that’s for sure…I do not know when and how but after looking into the crystal ball; I know the number was not cast in iron; the numbers will reduce; something will happen; I don’t think anybody should be unduly worried; after all when you are moved from here, you go to another place or you go and rest when you are asked to go and rest" he urged.







