Cash For Seat Saga: Full List Of Persons Who Sat Next To Akufo-Addo

Mr Kyerematen gave the names on Friday when he appeared before the five-member Parliamentary committee investigating the matter.



According to him, 17 persons ranging from top business executives to key political figures.



Below is the full list of persons on the President’s table at the awards night:



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremateng



Carlos Ahenkorah, Deputy Trade Minister



Mr Ashim Morton, President of Millennium Excellence Foundation



Mr. Amarh Hari, Chief Executive of IPMC



Mr. Ashok Mohinani, Chairman of Mohinani Group



Mr Salem Kalmoni, Chief Executive of Japan Motors



Jerry John Rawlings and his wife



Mr. Saied Fakhry, Executive Chairman of Interplast Ghana Limited



Ms. Roshi Motman, Chief Executive of AirtelTigo Ghana



Mr. Jim O’Brien, Founder and Executive Chairman of Zenith Bank Group



Mr Bhagwan Khubchandani, Chief Executive of Melcom Ghana.



Mr. David Haper, Chief Executive of Geodrill Ghana



Mr. Mike Tacwani, Chief Executive of B Pipe Plus Ghana



Yofi Grant, CEO of GIPC



Yeo Ziobeieton, Chief Executive of Unilever Ghana



Ishmael Ashitey, Greater Accra Regional Minister



No wrongdoing



The Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen also said his outfit did no wrong in the infamous cash for seat scandal.



According to him, a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry and the organizers of the event clearly spelt out which party was responsible for soliciting for sponsorship and collection of monies for the awards ceremony.



Making his submission to the committee probing the matter in parliament today, Mr Kyerematen said the Millennium Excellence Foundation, who were the event organizers, handled all issues of sponsorship.



Background



The allegation of extortion against expatriates at the awards ceremony was first made by the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, in Parliament in December 2017.



Mr. Mubarak said the fees charged at the Ghana Expatriate Business Awards (GEBA) were not approved by Parliament, adding that the monies were also not accounted for in the Internally Generated Funds [IGF] of the Ministry’s accounts.



The issue was further reinforced by Mr. Ablakwa, who suffered verbal assaults from Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah over the matter.



The Ministry of Trade and Industry initially dissociated itself from these allegations.



The Trade Ministry, in a statement said it played no role in determining prices for seats at the event, and clarified that it only facilitated the implementation of a new initiative by the Millennium Excellence Foundation.



But the Ministry after an order from the President to probe the matter clarified that an amount of GHc 2,667,215 was realized from the event.



The organizers of the Awards had also explained that no one paid to sit close to the President and that the amount was raised from sponsorship through a fundraising at the event.