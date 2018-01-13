Selection Of Amidu Discredits Witch-Hunting Accusation - Dr Antwi-Danso

Related Stories Dr Vladimir Antwi-Danso, a Researcher, Consultant and Governance Expert, says the President made the right choice by nominating Mr Martin Amidu as the Independent Special Prosecutor and it shows that Government has no intention of witch-hunting.



He said the nominee had endeared himself to Ghanaians in view of his relentless passion to root out corruption in the country.



Dr. Antwi-Danso, who is also the Director of Academic Affairs of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Friday, said the nominee was a man of integrity, loved Ghana and knew his job very well.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 11, 2018, named Mr Amidu, a former Attorney-General for the position of Independent Special Prosecutor.



Mr Amidu, an astute politician and anti-corruption campaigner, served as the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice from January 2011 to January 2012.



The nominee is noted for his relentless campaign against the abuse of public funds, which is evident in the role he played in the State Versus Woyome during the famous Waterville financial saga.



Dr Antwi-Danso said what made the nominee a perfect choice for the position was that, he was from an opposition political party, instead of the ruling party.



He said Government wanted to make sure that, the law was applied to the letter without fear or favour, irrespective of the person’s political party affiliation, hence the nomination of Mr Amidu.



He said the nominee was an independent-minded person who did not even spare members of his own party, the National Democratic Congress.



“So for the President to appoint him means that he wants the Special Prosecutor to be a neutral person and I think it is a good choice.



“Initially I thought he will not accept the position, so his acceptance shows that he is determined to ensure that corruption is a thing of the past and wished him well”.



Asked whether an independent commission should have selected the nominee, he said, if the law demanded that the President was supposed to appoint a Special Prosecutor then there was nothing wrong with the selection.



He noted that the appointee would be vetted by Parliament and Ghanaians would subject him to various criticisms, and that, his approval by the Legislature would signify his acceptance by the people.



The President is supposed to forward the name of the nominee to Parliament when the House reconvenes on January 23, 2018.