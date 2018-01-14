Amidu Appointment: Akufo-Addo 'Holding Onto Tail of A Lion' - Fuseini

Related Stories A former Lands Minister has sounded a word of caution to President Akufo-Addo following his appointment of Martin Amidu as the country’s foremost Special Prosecutor.



Inusah Fuseini says the President is in a fix with the nomination likening it to holding onto the tail of a lion which he cannot let go but continues to hold on to at his own peril.



“Martin Amidu will go after anybody…he will even fight an empty room if he believes the air in the room is associated to corrupt practice,” he said on Joy News Saturday.



According to him, the former Attorney General always has his reasons to fight when he is convinced that something wrong has been done.



The country was thrown into euphoria last Thursday the President's appointment of citizen vigilante known for his unrelenting fight against corruption.



Mr Amidu’s office will have the mandate to investigate and prosecute cases of alleged corruption under the Public Procurement Act 203 Act 63 and other corruption-related offences implicating public officers, political office holders and their accomplices.



But the Tamale Central MP said the appointment is not a political masterstroke as people are alluding to because the newly appointed Special Prosecutor will not do any political party's bidding.



Mr Fuseini believes it is misplaced to look at the appointment of Mr Amidu with political colours since the law relating to his nomination does not recognise that.



He explained his unwillingness to accept the appointment of Akoto Ampaw and Phillip Addison from the government for the Special Prosecutor's job.



“I said that he [Ampaw] was very qualified but he was a victim of association as people will see a further entrenchment of the family and friends government…he has done very good cases in court but he is a victim.



“For Addison, I could not say same for him because he has been very partisan,” he added.



Mr Fuseini also warned that Ghanaians should be careful of their expectation of Mr Amidu when he is approved by Parliament because there are different parts of the person.



"Clearly, Martin Amidu as the political activist, Amidu as a lawyer doing cases in court and Amidu as the anti-corruption crusader are different persons unless you don't know him," he noted.



