NDC Will Not Congratulate Martin Amidu – Asiedu Nketia

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has served notice it will not congratulate one of its own, Martin Amidu, who has been nominated as the first independent Special Prosecutor in Ghana.



The General Secretary of the main opposition NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, confirmed the former attorney general is still a member of the party, but does not deserve a pat on the back for his feat since it was not a recommendation from the party.



“I don’t think he needs to be congratulated because he was not appointed as a party man and his work is going to be non-partisan so it will be awkward for the party to be congratulating him for this appointment,” Mr. Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito, told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr, Friday, 12 January 2018.



He stated the onus now lies on Mr. Amidu to prove the numerous allegations he made against officials of the previous government.



“If you’re on record to have described a certain government appointee as corrupt and you’re now being appointed as an independent person to go look for corruption in the whole place… you either prove your initial assertion that it is only a particular government that had all its appointees as corrupt or you’re not able to do that then you control yourself as having lied to the world,” Mr. Nketia stated.



Meanwhile, the government has defended its decision of selecting Mr. Amidu as Special Prosecutor ahead of other front runners who are members of NPP.



According to Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affair, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, the president chose Amidu ahead of Philip Addison and Akoto Ampaw because of his desire to delink the office from political influence.





