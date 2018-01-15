Abronye Opens up After Assault

Related Stories New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer, Kwame Baffoe, has finally spoken following an incident where he was severely beaten by irate members of the ruling party.



NPP's Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known to Ghanaians as Abronye DC, in a brief comment revealed that his assailants beat him with a piece of metal.



According to Abronye DC, he had received word that going to Atebubu - where the beating happened - may not be a good idea for him since some people were planning to attack him 'cause of his calls for the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister's dismissal but chose not to heed the warning.



“We went on a tour and today was my 26th Constituency visit after Yeji and Pran. We got to Atebubu and were holding the meeting at the DCE’s residence. I know that Gyafa guy because he is noted for his involvement in series of atrocities and an ally of the Regional Minister. It is one Gyafa because I know him very well." said Abronye DC.



Earlier reports have had it that the controversial NPP national executive was attacked by disgruntled members of the NPP in Atebubu, and later sent to the hospital with a broken arm and a dislocated shoulder.



Further commenting on the incident, Abronye DC went on to say that his assailants beat him with a piece of metal that made part of a clothesline.



"They used that metal they dry clothes on to beat me. That Gyafa said if I am demanding the dismissal of the Minister they will kill me. They hit my hand with the metal.



I was lying down and they were flogging me with the metal. I had already been warned by some of executives to stay off Atebubu but I said it was not proper to leave out the area which falls under my region”, he said.