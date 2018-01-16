Wontumi Has Shamed All Of Us; He Is The Most Selfless Politician - F. F. Antoh

Related Stories The First Vice National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Frederick Fredua Antoh, has described the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi, as one of the most selfless and dedicated politician he has seen in modern times.



"I must confess that in my entire political career, I have never seen someone who is as selfless and dedicated to the cause of this party like Chairman Wontumi" the former Regional Chairman of the party noted.



The testimony by the First National Vice Chairman of the ruling party follows latest show of magnanimity to the party with the donation of GH 250,000.00 towards the ongoing polling station elections in six regions.



Chairman Wontumi's remarkable achievements since elected into office as the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, include the payment of ten years fully rented office accommodation for the party, sponsoring the nomination fees for all constituency executives in the region, donation of posters to Parliamentary candidates in the ten regions, footing the bills of polling agents during the 2016 elections.



The latest, which appears to have mesmerized Mr. F. F Antoh, who once served as Ashanti Regional Chairman during the crucial 2000 elections, is the doling out of the GH 250,000.00 for six regions including the three northern regions.



According to Mr. Antoh, "Chairman Wontumi has done something that some of us could never imagine. Since the time of Dr. Donkor Fordjour, I have never witnessed someone who is so committed and love this party and is ready to spend his resources for the NPP like Wontumi, I think the truth must be told"



Mr. Antoh added that though Chairman Wontumi is human and may have his excesses, his show of love towards the party, is not one of them.