Martin Amidu resigns from NDC   

Former Attorney General and current candidate for the newly established position of Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has reportedly relinquished his NDC (National Democratic Congress) membership.



According to a report published by mynewsgh.com, Mr. Martin Amidu, a founding member of the main opposition NDC, has reportedly handed in his resignation from the political party in preparation of his formal assumption of the position of Special Prosecutor.



This particular development comes as a surprise since Mr. Amidu's appointment is yet to be approved by parliament. Reports of Mr. Amidu's resignation come in the wake of comments made by Mr. Kofi Adams, who said that Mr. Amidu refused to appear before the NDC's disciplinary committee saying that he is no longer a member of the party.



According to Mynewsgh.com's sources, Mr. Amidu had already handed in his resignation from the party prior to President Akufo-Addo's announcement of Mr. Amidu's appointment. “He refused to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee,” said Mr. Adams.



These are comments that were confirmed by another leading NDC member, Mr. John Jinapor. “Kofi Adams told me that when he [Amidu] was invited by the party’s disciplinary committee over negative comments he made about [then] President Mahama, he refused to come saying he is no more a member of the party”, said Mr. Jinapor.