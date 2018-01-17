Woyome Case Adjourned To Jan. 31

Related Stories The Supreme Court has adjourned the case involving businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome to 31 January.



The state is attempting to retrieve GHS51.2m unlawfully paid to Mr Woyome.



Mr Woyome was back in court after drawing the attention of the African Court for Human and People’s Rights to restrain the Attorney General from freezing his assets.



The Supreme Court had ignored an order made by the African Court for Human and People's Rights asking Ghana to halt efforts to freeze Mr Woyome’s assets as part of efforts to retrieve the money.



Mr Woyome was paid the money after he claimed he helped Ghana raise funds to construct stadia for the hosting of the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.



However, an Auditor General’s report released in 2010 held that the amount was paid illegally to him. Subsequently, the Supreme Court in 2014 ordered Mr Woyome to pay back the money to the state but he has not complied.







