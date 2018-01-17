EC Dep's Standoff With EOCO....Baako Rebukes Commissioner's Counsel

Related Stories Seasoned journalist Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has registered his displeasure with the drama that transpired between the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) and the EC Deputy Commissioner, Georgina Opoku Amankwah.



Speaking on Peace FM's Kokrokoo, Mr. Baako condemned Counsels for the EC Deputy Commissioner for directing their client to return to office; an action that resulted in a needless public spectacle.



On Monday, January 15, 2018, the EOCO together with armed Police personnel entered the office of Mrs. Amankwah demanding her exit.



The woman refused to budge and therefore fixed herself firmly in her seat, telling the media present at her office she will only move out when her time to close work for the day is due.



Mrs. Amankwah, explaining her reason for returning to office, said she could not fathom why she alone was at home after being asked to proceed on leave by the EOCO, while all the Commissioners under investigation were still coming to work.



Addressing the issue, Mr. Baako disclosed that apparently the Counsel for Mrs. Amankwah had advised her to return to work because the EOCO failed to reach back to her after asking her to proceed on leave.



"She had been on leave for about seven months and she wasn't seeing any green light, therefore prompting her legal team to come to such a decision," he said.



Kweku Baako however questioned the decision of her legal team, wondering why they didn't resort to legal remedy to avoid the drama that occurred at their client's office.



According to him, the EC Deputy Commissioner and her legal team should have gone to court for the court to direct her to return to office or otherwise, but to have taken the decision by herself was unfortunate.



“At that point in time, was it too late to have gone to court to challenge that so-called leave for a court order to ask you to resume and to tell EOCO that what you did in July, 2017 had no grounds? So, indeed, it means the resumption is a natural cause of event…Was it too late in asking your client to resume duty with the option of going to court to get a court to give that order? Wouldn't that be a more commendable approach? So, why can’t we do things like that?” he asked.



Touching on the presence of the armed Police, Mr. Baako believed it was a precautionary measure by the EOCO to prevent any altercation between supporters of Mrs. Amankwah and that of the other Commissioners.



He stated that there are divisions among those who owe allegiance to each Commissioner and perhaps the Police might have armed themselves to avoid any violent scene.