Martin Amidu Is Principled...Best Fit For Special Prosecutor - Kweku Baako

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, has lauded the appointment of Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor.



Making his submissions on Kokrokoo on Peace FM, Kweku Baako emphasized that Martin Amidu is "fit for the purpose, strategic choice" and a "political masterstroke".



He further noted that despite claims by critics that Mr. Amidu is temperamental and may not effectively deliver on his mandate; the seasoned journalist believes the citizen vigilante deserves the appointment.



He told host Nana Yaw Kesseh that Mr. Amidu is a man of integrity who wouldn't compromise for any reason.



Kweku Baako congratulated Mr. Amidu and was optimistic he will work for God and country.



“The man is a principled man. He’s a courageous man. He’s that independence of character…That office, if you’re a serious person which he is, will tame you in the sense that you have to go according to the rules of engagement. And there’s nothing that shows at least in my opinion that that man is going to go out there and use the office to witch-hunt, not in accordance with law. So, I congratulate him and I’m happy for him and I know he will deliver for God and country”.