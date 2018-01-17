EOCO Boss Must Apologize To Ghanaians - Allotey Jacobs

Related Stories NDC Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs has asked the Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) to render an apology to Ghanaians over his unguided action on the EC Deputy Commissioner, Mrs. Georgina Opoku Amankwah.



The EOCO Boss, ACP K.K. Amoah (rtd) in the company of armed Police Officers stormed the office of Mrs. Amankwah on Monday demanding her immediate exit.



The woman, who's under investigations for her alleged involvement in corruption and abuse of power at the Electoral Commission, was asked by the EOCO to proceed on leave which she did.



But after about seven months on leave, the woman returned to her office on Monday because she doesn't understand why she alone was compelled to stay home when all the Commissioners under investigation have been coming to work.



There was a dramatic scene at the EC when the EOCO together with the Police Officers barged into the EC Deputy Commissioner's office but the woman blatantly refused to move out.



Commenting on the issue on Peace FM's Kokrokoo, Allotey Jacobs found outrageous the action by the EOCO to have adopted a Rambo style to pluck the woman out of her office.



To him, the EOCO Boss owes Ghanaians a huge apology for somehow manhandled the situation.



According to him, Ghana has evolved beyond the era where one would use his/her position to intimidate people.



“There’s no need for any show of force that I’m the boss, so I will deal with you. No! We’re gone past this kind of attitude”, he stated.