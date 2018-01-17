PHOTO: Wontumi Supervises Polling Stations Election At Mampong

Related Stories A strict supervision and transparency exhibited by the Ashanti Regional NPP chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has for the first time in history, led to a successful election of polling stations executives for an entire Mampong constituency.



The move by the chairman affectionately called Wontomi, was to ensure that fairness and also to restore confidence in the process.



The chairman who acted as a polling station agent throughout the entire processes, told reporters that he decided to personally supervise the Mampong elections because "I wanted to make sure there is an open playing field for all so that the party becomes the eventual winner after the process."



"After ensuring that all fees are for the elections bourn by me, it was also important that we give proper supervision to enhance the credibility of our polling station elections", the vibrant party leader stated.