It A'int Mine...I'll Never Customize A Vehicle Registration Number In My Name - Mustapha Hamid

The Minister for Information, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has denied ownership of a white Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle bearing his surname on its number plates.



The Minister in a post on Facebook said he does not own the said vehicle and has never used a white 4x4 wheel vehicle in his life.



He added that he will never customize a vehicle registration number either in his name or otherwise.



Mr Abdul-Hamid also disclosed that his checks done at the Driver Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) revealed that the said vehicle registration number does not exist in their system. He also urged anyone who sees the vehicle to report to the nearest police station since the registration is fake which is criminal.