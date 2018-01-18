Who Will Martin Amidu Go After First?

Related Stories President Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians the institution of the Special Prosecutor will clamp down on corrupt officials in the country.



During the Presidential Media Encounter on Wednesday, January, 18, 2018; the President stated emphatically that the mandate of the Special Prosecutor is not to witch-hunt, but to instil the "fear of God" in would-be corrupt officials for them to desist from their practices.



The President appointed "Citizen Vigilante Martin Amidu as the independent Special Prosecutor and as Mr. Amidu is known for his unrelenting combat against corruption, there are several names popping up in the suggestion list of the people that may fall prey in the web of the Special Prosecutor.



Here are some names on the suggestion list:



 Former Transport Minister, Dzifa Attivor who was accused of spending GHC 3.6 million on Bus branding,

 Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta, was also embroiled in the $2.5 million bond saga,

 Former SSNIT Boss, Ernest Thompson, accused of spending a whopping $72 million on software,

 Dr. Stephen Opuni, former COCOBOD Boss in the middle of the controversial COCOBOD contracts,

 Former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah who was also allegedly involved in the $74 million waste bin contract and

 Dr. Kwabena Donkor, former Power Minister, involved in the contentious $510 million contract.



Who among the list do you think will face Martin Amidu?










