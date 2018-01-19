'Embarrassed' Kofi Adams Chides Bagbin, Sylvester Mensah

Related Stories The National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Organiser has called for a cease-fire in the party after two senior members attacked former president John Mahama in separate interviews with Joy News.



A disappointed Kofi Adams said the incessant open attacks are "hurting the NDC" and undermining its reorganization and unity efforts.



Speaking to Evans Mensah on Joy FM’s Top Story Thursday, the NDC’s 2016 Campaign Coordinator said anyone who expends time accusing party members does not have the NDC’s interest at heart.



He was reacting to comments made against Mr Mahama by Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and former National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) boss, Sylvester Mensah.



The two former appointees in separate interviews with Joy News blamed their boss for the party's defeat in the 2016 presidential poll, concluding he was not fit to lead the NDC into the 2020 general elections.



Mr Bagbin had told Joy News’ Gifty Andoh Appiah the former president has been funding the NDC’s Unity Walks to launch his presidential ambition.



He said Mr Mahama lacked the leadership qualities to lead the NDC, adding a leader worth following will not wait for the people to tell him to lead.



For Mr Mensah, the ex-president’s ideas are no longer relevant to the future of the NDC.



"The time he burst into the political scene he was the best [but] we’ve gotten to a completely new era that requires a new set of people," he made against for his candidature.



Wearing his statistician lens, Mr Mensah said the numbers behind the NDC loss in last two years' election showed the disaffection in the party is at an all-time high.



"The level of withdrawal is high, you can also tell that there was anger [and] these are very large statements. It tells that we have gotten to a very crucial junction," he said.



But Mr Adams said the two senior party members are "creating problems for the NDC" with their comments.



There is currently a petition before the party's Council of Elders, asking Mr Bagbin to be sanctioned for his comments against Mr Mahama.



Asked what the party was doing to stop such attacks in the future, Mr Adams said the NDC's National Executive Committee (NEC) will look into the petition and punish if possible to deter others.



"It is clear we must take an action [because] we are very unhappy with the behaviour of these seniors," he said.



"It appears they are happy that we are in this position otherwise they will be spending more time towards the party’s reorganization."