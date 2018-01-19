2 Nasara Contestants Express Opinions

Related Stories An aspiring National Coordinator of the Nasara of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called for calm among the rank and file of the Moslem wing of the party, as it embarks on the exercise of electing polling station executives for victory 2020.



Suleman Alhassan Atakpo made the call in a statement released in Accra after the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party announced modalities for the commencement of the election of polling station executives across the country.



According to him, members of the Moslem wing feel slighted by the decision of the party not to allow the wing to have representatives at the polling stations when all wings in the party have representation at the polling station level.



He said the youth wing and the women’s wing of the party have representations at the polling station level.



He explained that in spite of the fact that members have been denied the right to vote for their leaders at the polling station level, they should exercise restraint as well-meaning personalities of the wing table the matter with the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.



Meanwhile, another aspirant Baba Ibrahim, speaking on a different subject, said that gone are the days when campaign promises were just to win votes and nothing else.



President Akufo-Addo has challenged political parties to think differently, he said.



“He is by his actions erasing “political talk,” the most abused words in our political lexicon, which are used by politicians when they are challenged to prove their statements on political platforms or when they are challenged to fulfill promises they make during campaigns.



President Akufo-Addo has raised the bar with honesty and respect for the governed.



He quoted the President as saying “I have not come here to lie to you, I am not a liar, I mean every word I say to you.”



One policy that excites me as a Zongo man is the Zongo Development Fund Bill.



“One of the first things that occupied the President’s thought at the beginning of the year was to give a Presidential Assent to the ZDF bill.



The bill, which seeks to uplift the conditions of the Zongo communities and ensure that development reaches the Zongo communities, was signed into law by the president without delay.’



“No President in our history has paid special attention to Zongos like the way President Akufo-Addo. I call him the “Zongo president” because he lives and understands the Zongos.