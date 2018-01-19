John Boadu 'Under Fire'...?

Related Stories The Acting General Secretary for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has come under fire for claiming that his government through the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), has recruited over 60,000 youth under various modules of the Agency, as part of the government’s efforts of solving the unemployment situation in the country.



Speaking on OTEC FM’S flagship programme ‘’Nyansapo’’ on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, he said the Akufo-Addo government, has also provided about 40, 000 graduates jobs in various sectors adding, that providing jobs for the unemployed youth was one of the top priorities of NPP Government.



The Acting General Secretary also claimed that, Nana Addo’s Government, through the Ghana Education Service (GES) also employed over 19, 000 graduates to complement free education policy.



Mr. Boadu continued that, Local Government Ministry, had also employed over 15, 000 Ghanaian youth into that sector, adding government will soon roll out more pragmatic policies aimed addressing graduate’s unemployment.



But with President Nana Akufo-Addo’s inability to give facts and figures of the jobs his government has created during last Wednesday’s media encounter, the Acting General Secretary is being challenged to justify his figures churned out last year.



John Boadu, had claimed that statistics from the Ghana Living Standard Survey released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), indicated that unemployment figures has moved from five to 12 per cent.



He hoped that, more than 100,000 youth, will get jobs early this year, and appealed to them to the exercise enough restraints, whiles government is working tirelessly to address unemployment challenges in the country.



Mr. Boadu, who is also the National Organizer for the Party, said the issue of youth unemployment, had now moved from being a social and economic issue to a security threat, therefore, government would put in place pragmatic policies and programmes to resolve it.



“The issue of youth unemployment has moved from an issue of economic problem to a security threat as it happened in the Arab world, that is why the President thinks that, if there is any issue that government should pay much attention to, it is the issue of youth unemployment,” he emphasized.