Akufo-Addo Acts As NPP Flagbearer Instead of Head of State - Sammy Gyamfi

Related Stories NDC Communicator, Sammy Gyamfi has advised President Nana Akufo-Addo not to play President of the Republic and the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) simultaneously.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Sammy Gyamfi noted that the President, during his media encounter, was addressing issues like a leader of the NPP instead of a Head of State.



He expressed disappointment in the way and manner President Akufo-Addo answered questions posed to him by journalists at the Flagstaff House on Wednesday.



To him, the President didn't give a true reflection of the economic status of Ghana but rather tried to portray a deceptive picture of the economy to please the ruling NPP.



Sammy Gyamfi believed the President would have done Ghanaians well if he had addressed issues as President and not NPP Flagbearer.







