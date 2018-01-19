NPP Regional Organizer Hopeful To Face Jail Term

Related Stories The assault case against Oscar Riches popularly known as Ghana Beyeyie was on 18th January, 2018 heard at the Ashtown magistrate court.



Ghana Beyeyie who is the current Assembly member for the Asokwa electoral area allegedly attacked Deputy Coordinator of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly in 2017 and is yet to face the law.



His attack on the Civil Servant was described by his own colleagues as unwarranted and led to his one-year suspension from the Assembly.



The case which was reported to the police and is in court was heard on Thursday and Ghana Beyeyie abusuafmonline.com understands was almost remanded but for the pleadings by his lawyer.



He has however been granted a bail on the following conditions, that he makes a payment of 15,000 Ghana cedis, and bring 4 Civil Servants as Surety.



The case has however been adjourned to 23rd January, 2018.



Assault



Ghana Beyeyie is said to have assaulted Mr Kareem Adam on November 22, 2017, when the latter was invited by the Finance and Administration sub-committee of the assembly to answer certain questions to which he could not provide answers.



Mr Adams explained that his boss, the co-ordinating director, was in the best position to answer those questions.



When Mr Adams was about to leave the meeting, the chairman of the subcommittee started raining insults on him.



In response, Mr Adam is said to have retorted that he came to work at the assembly on merit, with his certificate, a statement which infuriated Ghana Beyeyie.



Upset by that remarks, Ghana Beyeyie allegedly pounced on Mr Adams and in the process punched him several times on the face, leading to his pair of eyeglasses being damaged and a cut on his face.



Mr Adams was rushed to the Cocoa Clinic for treatment and he later reported the matter to the Kumasi Central Police which wrote to the assembly to release Ghana Beyeyei for investigation.