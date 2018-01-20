Group Backs Kokofu For Gen. Sec.

Related Stories A group calling itself Conference of Democratic Analysts (CoDA) is pushing for Dr. Henry Kokofu, the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Bantama-Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to consider running for the position of General Secretary for the party.



They said, the former MP who is a legal practitioner, has the capacity to ensure that the ruling party becomes impregnable in future NPP engagements especially in general elections.



“We have been observing with keen interest happenings within the NPP especially in the run up to its internal primaries and would like to urge Dr. Kokofu to consider taking a shot at the General Secretaryship,” the group said in a statement jointly signed by Adams Mensah, Convenor; George Bright Kwoffe, Coordinator; and Kofi Boakye Agyemang, the Administrator.



According to the group, they have conducted an independent survey of the party rank and file in all the ten regions of the country and the results show that “the former MP is a likeable person with a general appeal across the top echelons, grassroots and more especially, the delegates of the party.”



“Even though there are no indications that Mr Kokofu would be contesting for any slot as at the time of our survey, he looks more acceptable among the delegates and has a better chance of winning the General Secretary slot should he decide to go for it.”



The group said “Mr. Kokofu’s impeccable communications and analytical skills give him a strong general appeal among the grassroots of the party,” adding “beyond these skills, he is seen as an affable individual with a calm disposition, an attribute needed at this crucial moment to ensure a fair and firm management of the party, especially at the grassroots level.”



“His commitment to the course of the party is not in doubt and this was amply demonstrated in his ability to calm down tempers in the Bantama constituency after losing the parliamentary primaries, under rather bizarre circumstances.”



According to the group, the former MP’s ability to “articulate the achievements of the government and defend both the government and the NPP as a party coupled with his stature as a two time Constituency chairman, endears him deeply to the rank and file as well as some top guns of the party and that makes him ideal for the position.”