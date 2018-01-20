'Ignore Fake Bawumia Travel Statement' - Presidency

Related Stories Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin, has denied issuing a statement that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been flown to the United Kingdom for medical attention.



According to him, the statement making waves on social media is fake and should be ignored.

.

The “fake news” said Dr Bawumia in the late hours of Friday, 19th January, 2018, was flown to the United Kingdom for further observation.



Dr Bawumia according to the presidency reported to work on Friday, 19 January 2018 “unwell”.



He was attended to by his doctors, and is currently undergoing medical tests and observation.



The presidency said they will keep updating Ghanaians on the welfare of the Vice President.





