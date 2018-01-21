Cash For Seat Saga: Akufo-Addo Has Put Committee In A Tight Corner

Related Stories The North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says it was wrong for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to make prejudicial comments on the ongoing ‘cash for seat’ committee sitting.



President Akufo-Addo in his encounter with the media at the Flagstaff House Wednesday described the allegation as flimsy and irresponsible.



“In fact, I think that the position that I have taken potentially…could lend me into a lot of problems which is to say that any allegation that is made against any appointee of mine will be investigated.



“And that opens you up for having to investigate even the flimsiest and irresponsible allegations that are made…like for instance what is going on in parliament now,” the President said.



But contributing to a panel discussion on Joy FM’s Newsfile, Saturday, Okudzeto Ablakwa said the President should have stayed away from the issue since it was under probe.



“What the president did was to prejudged the matter...engage in prejudicial comments which will undermine the on-going probe...the president should just have stayed away from the matter because according to him, he has put the members of the committee in an awkward position” he said.





