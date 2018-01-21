Confusion Rocks Sale Of NPP Tema East Constituency Forms

Related Stories The Tema East Constituency Second Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has asked the constituency executives to

be fair in the conduct of the polling station executives elections.



In admonishing the Member of Parliament (MP) of Tema East, Mr. Daniel Titus Glover in particular, Mr. Jonathan Tetteh Annan says "if he believes he has worked well, he should make everything open, but what he is doing now shows that he’s afraid of his own shadow."



He said this at the constituency office Community One, Tema during a

standoff between party members hoping to buy and file their nomination forms and party officials who were perceived to be delaying the process.



Amidst the chaos and the stampede by party faithful to secure the

forms, Mr. Annan explained that, "forms came out last Tuesday and

would have to be sold at least 2 days before the elections, and we are

having elections tomorrow, so it's obvious they are sabotaging some

candidates."



The Constituency Research and Elections Officer, Mr. Sumaila Alhassan, expressed worry about how the said forms were sent to the private office of the MP for Tema East by saying that "when I went to his office, I met them with the forms, and when I enquired they said they were working on them."



He observed that the party office was the official place for the

conduct of party business therefore thought it was wrong to have sent

them to the MPs office.



In response, The Tema East Constituency Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Ofoe Teye, said at the regional meeting of the NPP, Mr. Titus-Glover suggested that the forms for Tema East must be stamped and signed by the chairman because of some past experiences.



He added that, “When the regional representative brought the forms,

the party office was under lock, so I asked the gentleman to come to

the MP’s office where we would do the stamping and authentications.”



He said because they had agreed to start the selling of the forms on

the 17th of January, he asked that the about 600 forms that had been

authenticated be brought to the party office to be sold as the office

padlock had been broken.



“It wasn’t the MP who said they should send the forms to his office;

it happened because the gentleman who brought the forms was

handicapped because the one with the keys had travelled to his home

town,” he explained.



He explained that the forms selling started from Wednesday afternoon

and was supposed to last for three days so they could conduct the Tema Newtown elections on the 20th of January and then move to Community One.



“So if you don’t come till the last day you don’t put pressure on

the process.”



He said, “we are not trying to replace the old delegates. Anybody who

is eligible to contest can do that; we are not denying anybody. The

forms are there and after everything we will know how many are left.”



Meawhile, reports from Bankuman and other polling stations in Tema Newtown indicate that the election had been compromised by macho

men who prevented some of the party members from voting.



Mr Ofoe Tetteh has declined to comment on the issue.