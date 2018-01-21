Five Sustains Gunshot Wounds At NPP Chairman’s House

Related Stories Five persons have sustained gunshot wounds following an attack at the home of the Akyem-Akroso NPP Chairman at Oda in the Eastern Region.



One of the victim who is 11-year old boy, is said to be in a critical condition.



The five according to Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh are among 200 youth of Akroso who besieged the house of Frank Anim Bediako the NPP chairman of the Constituency, to disrupt a meeting with other party members.



Speaking to an Accra based radio station, Citi FM, ASP Tetteh said the Police Command has begun investigations into what led to the shooting.



He explained that, “On January 19th at about around 4 o’clock, Frank Anim Bediako the NPP Constituency Chairman for Asene-Manso-Akroso, called to inform Police that he returned from Accra to Akroso and was having a meeting with some members of his party in his house and soon after the start of the meeting he noticed that some youth of Akroso numbering about two hundred besieged his house”.



“According to the Chairman, the youth started pelting stones at the house and causing damage. He also alleged that they even fired a weapon at the house and his visitors who were in the meeting with him at that time also fired a Pump Action in return, and in the process injuring five persons namely Margaret Buabeng aged 18, Appiagyei Maxwell aged 38, Faustina Amoako aged 52, and an 11-year old boy who is said to have been referred to a Hospital in Koforidua because of the seriousness of his injuries” ASP Ebenezer Tetteh added.



Further stated that with a rapid response from his outfit and with the support of a team of soldiers from Achiase Jungle Warfare School, they were able to bring the situation under control.



He said some damage was caused to the roofs of two adjourning houses, and to an unregistered Chrysler Private Car belonging to the Chairman.